Tops Markets to take the prep work out of colorectal cancer screening

The Erie County Department of Health is partnering with Tops Markets this month, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, to promote awareness.

A dozen Tops markets in Erie County will provide the InSure FIT test kit to eligible adults 50 to 75 years old to aid in early colon cancer detection. The kit provides a sample collection method to use at home as a cost-effective screening option that doesn’t require diet or medication adjustments. It is covered in full by most major health insurance plans and will be provided at no cost to residents without insurance.

The kits will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. in the pharmacies at the following locations:

Tuesday: Orchard Park, 3201 Southwestern Blvd.

Wednesday: City of Tonawanda, 890 Young St.

Thursday: Town of Tonawanda, 1740 Sheridan Drive.

March 20: Alden, 12775 Broadway; Hamburg, 6150 South Park Ave.

March 22: Depew, 4777 Transit Road.

March 27: East Amherst, 9660 Transit Road.

March 28: City of Tonawanda, 150 Niagara St.

March 29: West Seneca, 355 Orchard Park Road.

“Colon cancer screening can significantly lower the risk of advanced colorectal cancer and death,” Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.

