Tonawanda Chinese restaurant Peking Quick One expands seating

Peking Quick One has taken over the space next door in its Tonawanda plaza.

The original room at 359 Somerville Ave. was frequently full at dinnertime.

The authentic Chinese restaurant has drawn a steady stream of Chinese students and families at the University at Buffalo, as well as growing crowds of locals, since 2010.

It fits 50 comfortably now, about twice the crowd. Customers still help themselves to water, tea, soft drinks and free spicy cabbage salad from the refrigerator while waiting for orders to be delivered to their table.

Most tables consult the specials menu, posted on a whiteboard sheet, before ordering.

Hot chili chicken ($11.95) is one of the more popular dishes, on every other table. It's nubs of chicken fried crunchy in a spicy coat, then stir-fried again in a sandstorm of more spices, dried chiles, scallions and more.

The cucumbers ($5.95) remain a must. Smashed and marinated with garlic, cilantro, sesame oil, and chile flakes, they're a cooling influence.

Crispy duck ($13.95) is roasted poultry that's been tossed in spiced flour and fried to a crisp. The hacked segments, bone in, makes for some worthwhile nibbling.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days. Phone: 381-8730.

