Titans intend to release former Bills Da'Norris Searcy and Matt Cassel

Two former Bills — safety Da'Norris Searcy and quarterback Matt Cassel — have been informed by the Tennessee Titans that they will be released, the team announced on Friday.

Searcy was set to make $3.85 million in salary and bonuses next season. He signed a four-year, $23.75 million contract — with $7 million guaranteed — with the Titans in 2015.

The 29-year-old recorded 26 tackles and an interception while playing in all 16 games last season. He was limited to just six starts in 2017 after making 27 in his previous two seasons with the Titans.

Searcy has collected 330 tackles, 4.5 sacks and eight interceptions in 107 career contests with the Bills and Titans. He was selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Cassel has spent the past two seasons as a backup to Marcus Mariota. He completed 55 of 93 passes for 446 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in six career games with the Titans.

The 35-year-old has played with the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Titans during his NFL career, which began in 2005.

Cassel is best noted in Buffalo for being 1-0 as a starting quarterback, getting credit for a victory in the 2015 opener despite only taking part in the first snap of the game against the Colts. Cassel was on the field for a trick play that ended up losing six yards. Tyrod Taylor played at quarterback the rest of the game.