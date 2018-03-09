Tax breaks sought for project at former motel site in Clarence

A developer is seeking tax breaks for its plan to build apartments and retail shops on the site of the former Fountain Court Motel in Clarence.

The Clarence Industrial Development Agency board plans to discuss the $7.4 million project at its meeting Thursday, and could vote on Stephen Development's request for property, sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks in April. The agency hasn't yet calculated their value, said IDA consultant Paul Leone.

The Clarence Planning Board in November approved the development at 9560 Main St., across from Clarence High School. The company bought the 7.4 acre site in 2011 and razed the motel last summer.

Stephen Development plans to build a pair of two-story buildings, totaling 48,600 square feet, with 24 apartment units and 16,000 square feet of retail. Paul Stephen said construction on the "Main Center of Clarence" could begin this spring and finish within 12 months.