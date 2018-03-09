SYRACUSE, Carmela

SYRACUSE SYRACUSE - Carmela Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 8, 2018. Loving daughter of the late Louis and Frances Syracuse; dear sister of Marie (late George) Dovey and the late Pat Syracuse; devoted aunt of Amy (Ted) Washburn and George (Dina) Dovey; cherished great-aunt of Anna, Ella and Caroline; also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 4-8 and Sunday from 2-6PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Monday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Carmela was a dedicated employee of M&T Bank for 47 years. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com