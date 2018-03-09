STEIN, Alfred M., MD "Mickey"

STEIN - Alfred M., Md "Mickey"

March 8, 2018; beloved husband and best friend of Nadine Geller Stein; devoted father of Hal, Dr. David (Lori), Kenny (John Capps), Jennifer Stein Kumble (Todd Kumble) and Linda Stein (Carl Lubick); grandfather of Adam, Jeremy, Jake and Aaron Stein, Lindsay, Jacqueline and Andrew Kumble; dear brother of Robert Stein. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Tzedek, 621 Getzville Rd., Amherst. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.