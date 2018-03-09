South Dayton man arrested on counts of alleged sexual misconduct

A South Dayton man has been arrested on three counts of alleged sexual misconduct, following a joint investigation by sheriff's offices in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the investigation found evidence that Joseph R. Thuman, 20, allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with an allegedly underage female victim on various dates in December.

Thuman is scheduled to appear in Westfield Town Court at a later date and time that was not specified by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.