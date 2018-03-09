Sheriff's Office: Pair allegedly found drinking in car parked on highway cited

A Mayville man and woman allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages in a parked vehicle early Friday on an open road were each cited by Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were on patrol at about 1 a.m. when they came upon a vehicle allegedly parked in the driving lane of Beaujean Road in the Town of Chautauqua, the Sheriff's Office said.

Inside, the driver, Carl A. Davidson, 49, and passenger Karin E. Adams, 46, were allegedly both found in possession of open containers of alcohol, the Sheriff's Office said. Davidson was also found to be intoxicated while operating the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle and parking on a highway, the Sheriff's Office said. Adams was cited for consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.