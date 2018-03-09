Settlement talks continue on Burchfield building in West Seneca

Negotiations are continuing over the fate of the Charles E. Burchfield Nature & Art Center building in West Seneca.

The town closed the building in January, 2017, after the hardware started popping off the windows, and it appeared the building was structurally unsound. A town consultant said the walls are deteriorating and collapsing in slow motion. The town is in settlement negotiations with the responsible parties, Town Attorney John Fenz said.

"I understand it might be perceived that there nothing is happening, but there is a lot happening," Fenz said after residents said they were concerned the building was deteriorating further. "The surest way to get cash on your side of the table is to engage in settlement conversations to resolve the matter."