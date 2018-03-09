Sabres confirm Okposo suffered another concussion

The Buffalo Sabres confirmed what most suspected. Kyle Okposo suffered a concussion in Thursday's game in Ottawa and will be out indefinitely.

Okposo was in a freak collision with Senators forward Bobby Ryan 1:56 into the second period. Neither saw the other coming and they skated directly into each other. Both hit the ice with Okposo attended to by trainers then skating slowly to the dressing room.

"It's awful," forward Ryan O'Reilly said Friday morning as the team had meetings but did not practice. "I didn't see the hit but you see him on the ice after. You're just praying that it isn't anything big. But it's a tough bounce. He's been through a lot but hopefully he'll be recovering and back with us soon."

It's the second straight concussion at the end of the season for Okposo. Last year he missed the final six games with a concussion and was take to the neurointensive care unit at Buffalo General Hospital after having a severe reaction to medication.

Even so, Sabres coach Phil Housley seems hopeful that Okposo could return to the Sabres before the end of the season.

"I thought he looked really good last night on the flight home so we'll just have to go day-to-day with that and see where he's at," Housley said, referring to the Sabres return from Ottawa after Thursday's 4-3 shootout win. "From my personal knowledge, just seeing him last night, I thought he was in a good place. Obviously there's things that can happen down the road but from my perspective he was in good spirits so that was a good sign."