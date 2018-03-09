Rosal Homes opens a new home in the Riverwalk community

The DiMatteo family has been building homes for over 60 years, a tradition that started with Mike DiMatteo’s grandparents. In fact, the company name, Rosal Homes, comes from a combination of DiMatteo’s grandparents first names: Rose and Al.

The custom home-builder is headquartered in Wheatfield and is building in four communities: The Briars in Wheatfield off Shawnee Road; Eaglechase in Wheatfield off Lockport Road; Parkside Estates in Wheatfiled, off Nash Road; and in Lewiston’s Riverwalk, a community off Pletcher Road and the site of this week’s cover home. (Rosal can also build on a client’s land as well.)

Riverwalk is entering Phase 4, and the 2,550 square foot, two-story single-family home located at 507 Riverwalk Dr. is ready for purchase at a price of $414,900. Fifteen home sites are currently available in Riverwalk.

The classic exterior features a combination of vinyl siding and natural stacked stone with a unique pumpkin-colored front door that gives the home a pop of color that sets it off from the neighboring homes.

Guests enter through a covered front porch, while residents gain access via a door from the two-car garage into a large mudroom. There is a huge closet for coats and boots, and a storage bench. Directly across from the mudroom is a door leading to the basement making it easy to transfer items below for storage.

Contemporary gray tone tiles begin in the foyer and carry throughout the first level into the kitchen and first floor half bath, giving the space a clean look. A den with French doors to the left of the front door features hardwood flooring, repeated on the landing of the stairs to the second level. The hardwood is a darker, hand-scraped style with gray tones to match the gray tile throughout the home. The stairs and the family room are carpeted, as are upstairs bedrooms.

The open floor plan at the back of the first level starts with the kitchen to the left with lovely darker cabinets and granite countertops and an island. Rosal has installed a space saving microwave drawer in the island. A dishwasher is built in, while Rosal leaves the stove and refrigerator decision to the future homeowners. The light fixtures and stove hood are done in a modern, brushed nickel finish.

The center of the living space is reserved for the dining space and to the right is the living area with a beautiful gas fireplace done with a white mantel. A sliding glass door leads to the back yard from the dining area, making outdoor entertaining or simple family summer outdoor dining convenient.

Stairs to the second level lead to four bedrooms, including the lovely master suite with tray ceilings and two large closets, of which one is a walk in. The master bath includes a large walk-in tiled shower and back-to-back vanities also done with granite and rich cabinets that match the cabinetry throughout the home. Three remaining bedrooms share a full bath with a tub/shower.

One of the best features of the home is the large second floor laundry room. For a busy family, the access is right off the bedrooms, making the household chore much easier.

The home is open this weekend today and Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., and is being shown by Coldwell Banker Integrity listing broker, Sam Talarico who can

be reached at (716) 998-9220 (cell); (716) 754-9963 office or by email: sam.talarico@cbintegrity.com.

For those looking to live in a patio home community, Talarico can also provide information about Rosal’s home nearby at 535 Riverwalk Dr. The home has two bedrooms and two baths, is 1,665 square feet and is part of the Riverwalk HOA community.

(Photos by Jim Lesinski)