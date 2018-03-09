Registration open for GObike Buffalo Skyride
GObike Buffalo says registration is open for the Skyride on May 20.
Participants will enjoy a bicycle ride along the waterfront, including a ride over the 100-foot-high Skyway.
A festival will follow with food, entertainment and biking information.
Cost is $20 for those ages 14 to 20 and $35 for those 21 and over if you register by Thursday.
For more information about rides of 10 or 18 miles, and to register, visit skyridebuffalo.org.
