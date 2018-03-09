Share this article

print logo
This year's Skyride will take place on May 20. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)

Registration open for GObike Buffalo Skyride

| Published

GObike Buffalo says registration is open for the Skyride on May 20.

Participants will enjoy a bicycle ride along the waterfront, including a ride over the 100-foot-high Skyway.

A festival will follow with food, entertainment and biking information.

Cost is $20 for those ages 14 to 20 and $35 for those 21 and over if you register by Thursday.

For more information about rides of 10 or 18 miles, and to register, visit skyridebuffalo.org.

Smiles at the SkyRide afterparty

email: refresh@buffnews.com

Story topics: / / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment