Public hearing for Erie County ethics law to be held Wednesday

A public hearing on a new ethics law for Erie County government will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Rath Building. The law was unanimously approved by the Erie County Legislature last month and awaits signature from County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Poloncarz has stated his intention to sign the proposed law, which was amended by legislators to address some concerns raised by the county's Board of Ethics.

Among its concerns: Three political appointees named by the County Legislature would serve on the board as nonvoting members.

The public hearing will be held in the 14th floor conference room of the Rath Building at 95 Franklin St., Buffalo.

