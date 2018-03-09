Police: Niagara Falls man had 0.48 BAC after crash

A Niagara Falls man was charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday morning after he registered a blood alcohol content of 0.48 percent, six times the legal limit, according to Niagara Falls police.

Charles J. Dunn, 39, was found by police shortly after 10 a.m. slumped behind the wheel of a Ford Econoline van up on a curb near Grand Avenue and 29th Street, according to a police report. The van had heavy damage to the front passenger side and was near a Spectrum cable van parked in the road with heavy damage to the rear driver's side, according to the report.

Dunn, of 60th Street, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, officers reported. Dunn was treated at the scene by firefighters and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was unable to submit to field sobriety tests and unable to answer questions about his willingness to submit to blood alcohol tests, according to the report.

Before he was taken to the hospital, a woman identified as Dunn's girlfriend told police at the scene Dunn had been taking medication for a recent respiratory infection and said she had "no idea" whether Dunn had consumed alcohol that day, according to the report.

Dunn was thrashing his body on the hospital bed and was extremely argumentative with staff, officers reported.

Hospital staff later informed police Dunn had a 0.48 BAC, according to the police report. In addition to DWI charges, he also was charged with refusal to submit to a breath test and driving without an inspection certificate.