Percoco trial heading into eighth week

Jurors sent notes seeking testimony and worked through lunch, but, for a sixth day of deliberation, were unable Friday to reach a verdict in the corruption trial of Joseph Percoco and three co-defendants accused of bribing the longtime confidante to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The trial’s eighth week starts Monday.

The jury, based on notes it sent Friday to U.S. District Court Judge Valerie Caproni, seemed focused on arrangements involving what prosecutors call the “low-show” job given by an energy company to Percoco’s wife – an arrangement that brought the couple nearly $300,000 over three years. A former executive with the firm is a co-defendant with Percoco and two founders of a Syracuse development firm.

The judge rejected jurors’ request to obtain transcripts of lawyers’ closing arguments; she said the summations were not trial evidence.

On Tuesday, the jury’s foreperson said jurors were deadlocked, but Caproni pressed them to try harder to reach a consensus.