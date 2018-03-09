New movies, screenings: 'A Fantastic Woman,' 'Thoroughbreds'

"A Fantastic Woman." Starring Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco. Directed by Sebastián Lelio. Oscar-winning film about a transgender singer who faces discrimination after the death of her older boyfriend. 104 minutes. (Rated R for language, sexual content, nudity and a disturbing assault.) In Spanish with subtitles. Now showing at Dipson Eastern Hills.

"Gringo." Starring Joel Edgerton, Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo, Thandie Newton. Directed by Nash Edgerton. Dark comedy about a law-abiding man who crosses the line and becomes a wanted criminal. 110 minutes. (Rated R for language throughout, violence and sexual content.) Now showing at Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

"The Hurricane Heist." Starring Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten, Ralph Ineson. Directed by Rob Cohen. Thieves attempt a massive heist against the U.S. Treasury as a Category 5 hurricane approaches one of its Mint facilities. 100 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for sequences of gun violence, action, destruction, language and some suggestive material.) Now showing at Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

"The Strangers: Prey at Night." Starring Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, Martin Henderson, Emma Bellomy. A family staying in a secluded mobile home park are visited by three masked psychopaths in horror sequel. 85 minutes. (Rated R for horror violence and terror throughout, and for language.) Now showing at AMC Maple Ridge, Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

"Thoroughbreds." Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Cooke, Anton Yelchin, Paul Sparks. Directed by Cory Finley. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut are reunited and hatch a deadly plan to solve both of their problems. 92 minutes. (Rated R for disturbing behavior, bloody images, language, sexual references, and some drug content.) Now showing at Dipson Amherst and Regal Transit.

"A Wrinkle in Time." Starring Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling. Directed by Ava DuVernay. After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother, and her friend to space to find him. 109 minutes. (Rated PG for thematic elements and some peril.) Now showing at AMC Maple Ridge, Dipson Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

Special screenings

"And Then There Were None." Strangers brought together on an isolated island are picked off one by one in this suspenseful 1945 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s best seller. 9:15 p.m. March 10. Screening Room Cinema Cafe (Boulevard Mall).

"The Big City." A housewife bucks tradition to take a job as a door-to-door saleswoman in Satyajit Ray drama. 7 p.m. March 13. Dipson Amherst Theatre. Part of Buffalo Film Seminars.

"Gilda." Noir Essentials opens new season with the sexy Rita Hayworth noir classic. 7:30 p.m. March 14. Dipson Eastern Hills.

"Murder on the Orient Express." Kenneth Branagh portrays master sleuth Hercule Poirot in this star-studded 2017 film. 7 p.m. March 9, March 10, 13 and 14 and 6 p.m. March 11. Screening Room Cinema Cafe.

"Too Hot to Handle." Clark Gable, Walter Pidgeon and Myrna Loy form a love triangle in this 1938 adventure comedy. 7:30 p.m. March 10 in the Community Room at the Phillip Sheridan School, 3200 Elmwood Ave. Part of the Old Chestnut Film Society.