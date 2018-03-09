NARDOLILLO, Anthony

NARDOLILLO - Anthony Of Holland, March 7, 2018. Beloved son of Ken and Maryann; loving brother of Ken Jr. (Michelle Dugan). Anthony is now at peace after his long battle with addiction. Visitation Sunday, March 11, 12-4:30 PM with a Prayer Service at 4:30-5 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Tony was an avid hunter and fisherman and had a great love of the outdoors. Family encourages memorials to be made to Save the Michaels of the World Foundation. (www.savethemichaels.org) Condolences and directions can be found at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com