Marcy Dandes, 66, real estate agent active in the theater community

June 7, 1951 – March 8, 2018

Marcy Dandes threw herself wholeheartedly into everything she did.

She started a career in real estate almost as a fluke, only to become one of Hunt Real Estate's top-producing agents. When her children attended Nichols School, she became an active supporter of the school and its athletics program.

And when her daughter, Arin Lee, started acting on local stages, she became a dedicated volunteer in the theater community.

That's why Mrs. Dandes, who died unexpectedly Thursday, was remembered for a warm and generous spirit by those who knew her well.

"Marcy was very special," said her husband, Jonathan, who like his wife is deeply engaged in community affairs.

Mrs. Dandes, of East Amherst, died in Erie County Medical Center. She was 66.

The former Marcy Marong was born in Lockport and was a 1969 graduate of Bishop Neumann High School before she earned a bachelor’s degree at Canisius College.

She had worked for more than 20 years as an agent with Hunt Real Estate.

“Just about every year she was with us, she was the top-producing agent in the Amherst office and one of the top producers in the entire company,” said Peter Hunt, chairman and CEO of Hunt Real Estate.

“She was also extremely good to work with in terms of detail and her clients were always pleased with what she did and how she did it," Hunt said. "She was a real leader because of her giving spirit and her generosity and the positive attitude she brought to our company.”

Mrs. Dandes had been president of the Nichols School Parents' Council. The school honored Mrs. Dandes in 2005 with its Mitchell Award for outstanding volunteer service. She chaired the Parent Division for the Annual Fund campaign and served on many committees. She and her husband founded Nichols’ Big Green Athletic Dinner and chaired the school’s Derby Day Auction.

Mrs. Dandes also was a longtime member of the board of directors of O’Connell & Company. Her daughter, Arin Lee, is herself a co-founder of Second Generation Theatre production company.

She and her husband were honorary co-chairs of Curtain Up! in 2017 and were set to serve as co-chairs next month for the annual Shea's Black Tie Gala.

They also served for many years as co-chairs of the ECMC Springfest gala.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 35th anniversary, met when they each managed different restaurants.

"There was probably never a more giving, generous, loving, warm, caring person on the planet," Jon Dandes said.

He is president of Rich Baseball Operations, and his wife enjoyed cheering on the Bisons.

“We have lost an amazing, warm-hearted spirit, one that had a profound impact on every life she touched, both at the ballpark and away from it," the Bisons said in a statement. "Marcy was a great fan of the Bisons, and her love and friendship will forever be missed.”

But Jon Dandes said his wife's favorite local sports team was the Bills, and she was thrilled to see the team finally end its playoff drought last season.

"She was ever hopeful," said Jon Dandes, the chair of ECMC's board of directors and the longest-serving member of the University at Buffalo Council.

Mrs. Dandes loved spending time with her children and her grandson.

She was passionate about gardening, Jon Dandes said.

"She was a great flower arranger. In fact, she often said when she finally retired, she wanted to open a flower shop," he said.

Other survivors include a son, Leo; her mother, Naidine Williams; and two brothers, Michael Marong and Timothy Marong. Another brother, James T. Marong, died Feb. 20.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville.