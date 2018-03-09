LITWIN, Richard J.

LITWIN - Richard J. March 8, 2018. Husband of the late Helen (nee Krypel). Dear father of Richard A. (Becky); loving grandfather of Ryan; brother of the late Chester, Virginia and Edwin; also surived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1629 Electric Avenue, Lackawanna (Jos. M. Litwin Chapel), Monday 11AM and Queen of Angels Church 11:15AM. Visitation Sunday 2-6PM. Richard was a Korean War Naval veteran, life-member of Matthew Glab Post 1477 and VFW Post 898. He was owner of Litwin and Son Market. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com