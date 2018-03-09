Letter: Infrastructure plan is just another scam

Infrastructure plan is just another scam

President Trump’s long-awaited infrastructure plan is a scam on the American people. Other than the $200 billion in federal money he proposes, the rest of the $1.5 trillion is supposed to be raised from local governments and private investor money.

This plan will do very little for our national infrastructure problems. It’s just another Trump “feel-good proposal, for good P.R. benefits.” It’s just a way that the ultra right-wingers in Trump’s administration want to privatize another government function, and make boodles of cash for their pals on Wall Street and corporate CEOs.

Trump will be remembered as our worst president in American history, bar none.

Daniel Botzko

Tonawanda