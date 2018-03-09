Letter: Don’t let latest shooting get swept under the rug

Don’t let latest shooting get swept under the rug

I really want to understand what it will take for our politicians to care more about the safety of our children than the “donations” they receive from the National Rifle Association. It is obvious to me that the GOP is more concerned about getting re-elected than doing the right thing for public safety.

The voices coming from the students in Florida are right on. They see what is going on and they are standing strong on this issue. We all need to take a long, hard look at the issue of gun control and make our voices heard – vote!

If President Trump was a “true leader,” something might get done. However, he is not. This is the reality show of a lifetime for him. It is always about him and his ego. People are so used to his antics they forget he is the leader for all of us, not just his base.

Please don’t let this shooting of our children just go into the pile with all of the other shootings and then say, “that’s a shame.” The shame will be on all of us if we don’t do something about this.

Stop just for a moment and think: “What if my child did not come home from school one day”? Really. Think how you would feel.

Margaret Bakowski

Lackawanna