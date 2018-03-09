Letter: Biased Democrats need to look in the mirror

Biased Democrats need to look in the mirror

The news media and Democratic Party are clamoring in disbelief that we dare question the FBI and Department of Justice and the methods they used to investigate candidate Donald Trump. Their battle cry is the loss of credibility and the damage being done to our law enforcement and government institutions.

Wasn’t it just a few years ago that Baltimore and Ferguson burned? Only to have the officers in both cities found not guilty. Why weren’t the cities defending our law enforcement institutions? Instead, they were throwing gasoline on the fire, and our police officers have been targeted ever since.

With their bias and rush to judgment, the Democrats and the media only need to look in the mirror to see where this all began.

Frederick W. Kintzel IV

Lancaster