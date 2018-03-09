KRYSA, Calvin M.

KRYSA - Calvin M. Of Wilson, New York, on March 7, 2018. Born May 10, 1955 in North Tonawanda, NY. Son of Carl M. Krysa and Kathryn Krysa-Oakes. Calvin attended Niagara-Wheatfield High School. Cal was a skilled auto mechanic for 45 years and successfully ran his own auto repair business. One of his biggest joys in life was spending time with his friends. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, classic cars, watching NASCAR races, and his beloved Rottweiler, Harley. Survived by his mother; daughter, Carleen Krysa-Wills (Dan); grandson, Daniel J. Wills; a brother, Shawn Krysa (Karen); and many cousins. Predeceased by his father, and a brother, Russel E. Krysa. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road (Bergholz), in Wheatfield, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Michael A. Keicher, on Monday at 10 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Niagara County SPCA.