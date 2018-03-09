HUGHES, Richard A.

HUGHES - Richard A. Of Fairport, NY, entered into rest March 4, 2018 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Family and friends may gather at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Amherst Baptist Church, 100 Willow Ridge Dr., Amherst, NY 14228. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to URMC Palliative Care Program.