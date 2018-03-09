How many draft picks will the Bills have after Tyrod Taylor trade

The Bills will own nine picks in the NFL Draft once the trade of Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns becomes official with the start of the league year on Wednesday.

The Bills will get a third-round pick for Taylor — No. 65 overall, which is the first pick in the round.

The trade gives the Bills a total of six picks in the first three rounds and enough draft capital to move up should they want to make a move for a quarterback.

Here are the Bills' picks:

Round 1: 21 and 22 (from Kansas City)

Round 2: 53 and 56 (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3: 65 (from Cleveland) and 96 (from Philadelphia)

Round 4: 121

Round 5: 158 (from Jacksonville) and 166