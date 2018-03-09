HORLACHER, Karen

HORLACHER - Karen Of Orchard Park, NY, died March 6, 2018 at the age of 67. Surviving are her sister Susan (Jack) Raymond of Brocton, NY; twin sister Carol Horlacher of Brocton, NY; brother Jim Horlacher of Brocton, NY; nephew Jon Raymond of Fredonia, NY; and niece Lindy (Ben) Titus of Cheektowaga, NY and grandnephew Winston Titus of Cheektowaga, NY. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Morse Funeral Home, 51 Highland Ave., Brocton, NY from 1-3 PM with the Funeral Service following at 3pm. A luncheon at the Brocton American Legion will immediately follow the service.