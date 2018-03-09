Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Friday

1. Girls basketball - NYSCHSAA semifinals

The same three Monsignor Martin teams are making their way downstate for the state Catholic tournament. Cardinal O’Hara and Nardin both lost in their respective semifinals last season, while Sacred Heart fell in the Class A championship game.

Today's winners advance to Saturday’s championship tripleheader at Fordham University.

Class AA: Cardinal O’Hara vs. St. Anthony’s, 5 p.m. at St. Raymond High School (Bronx)

Class A: Sacred Heart vs. Our Lady of Mercy, 5 p.m. at Holy Cross High School (Queens)

Class B: Nardin vs. St. Dominic, 7:45 p.m. Holy Trinity High School (Long Island)

