High School Extra: Cardinal O'Hara, Sacred Heart girls basketball advance to NYSCHSAA finals
Two of the three Monsignor Martin girls basketball teams in New York City survived Friday’s NYSCHSAA semifinals.
Cardinal O’Hara went on a 17-0 run to start the third quarter in a comeback 52-48 win against St. Anthony’s (L.I.). in Class AA.
Three Cardinal O’Hara players scored in double-digits, led by Kiara Johnson with 11. Tatiana Smith and Nickelle O’Neil each hit two 3-pointers.
The Hawks will face Christ the King, currently ranked No. 2 in the country by USA Today, at 7 p.m. in the finals Saturday.
Sacred Heart defeated Our Lady of Mercy, 76-63, in Class A thanks to a combined 49 points from Siobhan and Micaela Ryan.
Sacred Heart was down 15-12 after one quarter. That’s when the Sharks switched to a 3-2 zone, anchored by Jennifer Grimm. The adjustment helped Sacred Heart go on a 27-4 run in the second quarter.
The Sharks play St. John Villa at 5 p.m. Saturday in the final.
Nardin was the only local team that was defeated. Saint Dominic’s Sarah Buonaguro scored 25 points in Nardin’s 46-23 loss in Class B.
