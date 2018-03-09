HARPSTER, Warren Truman

HARPSTER - Warren Truman Passed away peacefully at his home in Columbus, OH on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the age of 97-1/2. He was born in Lake Park, MN September 1920, and raised in the small farming town of Hamden, ND. He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor (Lare) Harpster; his parents, Otilla and Francis Harpster; his brother, Lynn Harpster of East Grand Forks, ND and his sister Olive Paulson of Diamond Bar, CA. Warren graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in Electronic Engineering and worked initially with General Electric in Syracuse, NY and then spent two years as a civilian radar technician working with the Pacific fleet during WW 2. After the war, Warren returned stateside to General Electric. There he met Eleanor and they were married. He later worked with Bell Aircraft in Niagara Falls, NY and Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory in Cheektowaga, NY. Warren also worked with Raytheon and Sylvania Electronics in the New England area as well as Emerson Electronics in St. Louis, Lockheed Aerospace in New Jersey and Sierra Research in the Buffalo, NY area. During this time, Warren and Eleanor raised a family and settled mostly in the Tonawanda, NY area where they had several homes over a 40 year period. Warren is the holder of several patents relating to military radar surveillance and counter surveillance as they relate to aircraft and missile system development. Warren was a member of the Emulation Masonic Lodge in the Buffalo, NY area as well as several other Masonic organizations both in the Buffalo and Columbus area where he developed lifelong friendships. During the last several years Warren was a resident of the Wesley Glen Retirement community where thoughtful care provided were a great help to both him and his family. Warren is survived by his children, Warren W., Ellen, and Allen along with five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon on March 13, 2018 at Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, OH 43085 (1/2mile south of I-270). Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. To send condolences messages, please visit Please visit www.schoedinger.com