HAHN, David A.

HAHN - David A. Of Lockport, passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 peacefully surrounded by his family. David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna L. (nee Scotland) Hahn. Father of Denise (Brian) Masterson, Dawn (Patrick) Ostrowski, David (Laura) Hahn and Deborah (Douglas) Garrison; grandfather of Phillip and Eric Masterson, Nathaniel, Matthew and Sarah Ostrowski, David and Ryan Hahn and Zachary Garrison. David was the brother of Joan (William) Herberger, Eileen (late Edward) Schifferle, Joyce (Lawrence) Grimes, Susan (late Leon) Manquen, Joseph (Elaine) Hahn, Donna Kowalczyk, Daniel (late Pamela) Hahn, Linda (Ronald) Seguin and the late Kenneth (Teresa) Hahn, Edward (late Joan) Hahn, James (Evelyn) Hahn, Ruth (Louis) Thuman, Peter (Patricia) Hahn and Mary Ingverse. He is also survived by his sister in-law Gloria Rembas and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Saturday, March 10th from 5-7 PM and Sunday 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM, in Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 12th at 10 AM in All Saints RC. Parish, 76 Church Street, Lockport. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Mercy Flight or to Wounded Warrior Project, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com