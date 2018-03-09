GOOD, William H.

GOOD - William H. March 6, 2018, of Grand Island. Husband of the late Joyce A. Good. Father of J. Matthew, Kathleen M. and W. Patrick Good. Grandfather of Amanda L. England-Proctor. Son of the late William M. and Agnes L. Good. Friends may call Saturday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island where Funeral Services will be held Sunday at 1 PM. Masonic service will be held Saturday at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Brotherhood Fund. Mr. Good was a businessman on Grand Island for 50 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years and was a retiree from Niagara Mohawk.