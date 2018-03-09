Garden Notes: Why not join a club this spring?

East Aurora Garden Club will meet at noon March 12th in St. Matthias Episcopal Church, Main and Maple streets, East Aurora. The club’s annual potluck salad luncheon will be followed by an installation of officers. Guests welcome. Call 655-6736.

Cheektowaga Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. March 12 in the Cleveland Hill faculty dining room, Mapleview Road. Use the playground entrance. Bob Poczik will present “Genius of Place – Life of Frederick Law Olmsted.” Guests welcome.

Kenmore Garden Club will hold its annual installation luncheon March 13 at the Hideaway Grille. Historian Lily Zendano will present a PowerPoint presentation, “The Year in Review.” The Garden Therapy committee will meet at Schofield Residence on March 20 to share a Mardi Gras celebration with residents, which will include a book reading by Jolaine Houghton. General meeting will resume in April when guests are welcome.

Evans Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 13 at the Angola Public Library. Members will hold a planning workshop for its 13th annual plant sale and auction to be held in May. Bring craft supplies. Call 549-0739.

Ken-Sheriton Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 13 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 576 Delaware Road, Kenmore. Member Diane Wolfe, artistic design chairwoman, will present a program and demonstration on constructing a “Minimal” arrangement making use of space as a design element.

East Park Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 13 at the home of Rosalie Madejski. Mary Jane Bolo will present a program on garden design for curb appeal. For information contact 773-3349.

Countryside Garden Club of Elma member Debbie Saelzler will host a business meeting and election of officers at 10 a.m. March 14. A bag lunch and seasonal craft demonstration will follow.

Amana Garden Club will meet March 14 at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca. Business meeting begins at 11 a.m. Bring brown bag lunch; desserts and beverages will be provided. Program at 1 p.m. New members welcome. Call 844-8543.

Hamburg Garden Club will meet at noon March 14 at the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect Ave., Hamburg. Jen Weber from Weber Greenhouses will present a program on maximizing vegetable and flower potential using containers. Guests welcome. Contact lonabutler4@gmail.com for reservations.

Garden Friends of Clarence will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Clarence Town Park Clubhouse, 10405 Main St., Clarence. David Clark will demonstrate a Kokedama (moss ball). All welcome.



Judges Council of 8th District of Federated Garden Clubs of New York State will meet at 10 a.m. March 15 at Brighton Community Church, 1225 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. The program will be a hands-on foliage manipulation workshop for floral design. Horticulture to be judged will include arboreal exhibits, container-grown plants and cut flowers from bulbs. The Design study is titled “March Winds,” a cascade design.

Lancaster Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 15 in St. John’s Lutheran Church Hall, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, for an installation of officers, awards and a potluck dinner with place setting and small arrangement judging for those interested.

If you have a submission for Garden Notes, please send it to Susan Martin, Garden Notes, Features Department, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240. email: smartin@buffnews.com. All items must be received in writing two weeks prior to publication.