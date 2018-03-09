FORSYTH, John C. "Jackie"

Of Buffalo, NY, suddenly on March 4, 2018; loving son of the late Anna Yea (nee Richards); dear brother of the late Theresa Amico; dearest nephew of the late Evelyn Guise; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14204. Jackie was a proud member of the United States Navy, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Troop I Post 665 the Hamlin House and the Old First Ward Community Center. Jackie donated his body to the University at Buffalo for science research. Flowers gratefully declined.