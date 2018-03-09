Former Niagara Falls man admits forgery in case involving mother's money

Niagara County prosecutors said a former Niagara Falls man forged his sister's signature on checks in 2015, enabling him to drain an account that was supposed to pay for their elderly mother's medical care.

Carmen Bongiovanni, 64, now of Las Vegas, will be sentenced May 29 after pleading guilty Friday in Niagara County Court to attempted second-degree forgery. His plea deal includes an agreement not to prosecute his wife.

Assistant District Attorneys Mary Jean Bowman and Ryan K. Parisi said the mother set up the account to be jointly controlled by the siblings. They said the amount taken exceeded $100,000.

Bongiovanni, who said in court he has Stage 4 lung cancer, agreed to forfeit any further interest in his mother's remaining money, including the sale of her home.