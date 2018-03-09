EGAN, Frances C. (Czarnecki)

EGAN - Frances C. (nee Czarnecki)

Passed away peacefully, March 5, 2018, age 76, beloved wife of Kenneth R. Egan, Sr.; cherished mother of Deborah (Richard) Hartman, Judith Gilinger, Karen (John) Laudisio and the late Kenneth R. Egan, Jr.; loving grandmother of Sarah, Kelly, Stephanie, Lisa, Jennifer, Andieleigh, Andrew, Samantha and John; great-grandmother of Hazel; sister of David (Maryann) Czarnecki, the late James (Louise) Czarnecki and Stephen P. (Thomas) Czarnecki; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday, March 11, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (near Union Rd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Monday at 10 AM from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frances' memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com