Duplicate Bridge: March 10, 2018

The Bridge Center of Buffalo reports that it will continue to offer extra points at all of its games next week. The club also will hold a special Vernal Equinox game with pot-luck refreshments at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

Bridge Club Meridian also will offer an extra-point game at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 12.

The Airport Bridge Club will hold a a regular game at 10 a.m. Monday, March 19, followed by the ACBL Senior Pairs game at 1 p.m. Lunch at no extra charge between sessions will include St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and a St. Joseph’s Day meatless dish.

Hamburg Senior Bridge, which has been meeting on Tuesday afternoons for the past two years at the Hamburg Senior Center, 4540 Southwestern Blvd., is looking for additional players.

Previous players who have been away from the game, as well as advanced beginners who recently took classes, are welcome to join the group.

Players arrive around 12:15 p.m. Play begins at 12:30 and ends around 3:30. For more information, players can drop in prior to the game, call 202-4505 or email chetzler@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, March 27, to Sunday, April 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Williamsville. Friday, April 13, to Sunday, April 15. For info, click this link.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Century Club, 566 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 22, to Monday, May 28. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Location TBA. Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 11, to Sunday, June 17.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 19.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Monroeville Convention Center/Doubletree Hotel, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 3.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn Parkway Conference Centre, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 4, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 21, to Sunday, Sept. 23.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Buffalo Regional – Adams Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 16, to Sunday, Oct. 21.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Location TBA, Canandaigua. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Rochester Regional – Tuesday, May 13, 2019, to Sunday, May 18, 2019.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Toronto Fall Regional – Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Bridge club websites:

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks currently cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is (716) 849-4420.

A Ruby Life Master since the ACBL created that new ranking at the beginning of 2016, Dale Anderson recently attained a career total of 2,300 master points. He blogs about his progress toward Gold Life Master (2,500 points) and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of Feb. 26 to March 4

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Elaine Kurasiewicz, 60.08%; Bob Linn and John Ziemer, 59.42%; B/C: Pawan Matta and Fenton Harrison, 47.42%; east-west, A: Liz Clark and Alan Greer, 65.33%; B: Mike Silverman and Martin Pieterse, 51.75%; C: Denise Slattery and Bob Sommerstein, 49.25%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Judi Marshall and John Ziemer, 56.85%; B: Marilyn Sultz and Dale Anderson, 54.17%; C: Gay Simpson and Dorothy May, 51.79%; east-west, A: Pawan Matta and Ken Meier, 56.85%; B: Jan Hasselback and Linda Zittel, 55.06%; C: Denise Slattery and John Bava, 54.46%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – Howell. Martin Pieterse and Walt Olszewski, 58.33%; (tie) Gay Simpson and Dorothy May, June Feuerstein and Dale Anderson, 54.17%; (tie) Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, Bob Sommerstein and Rajat Basu, 53.47%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Judi Marshall and John Ziemer, 57.25%; B: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 56.40%; John Kirsits and Ken Meier, 55.75%; C: Martha and John Welte, 52.79%; east-west, A: Sandi England and Liz Clark, 59.13%; B: Joe Rooney and Bill Boardman, 54.96%; C: Janet Frisch and Marilyn Sultz, 48.27%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – Howell. A: Martha and John Welte, 66%; Alan Greer and partner, 61%; Pawan Matta and Dorothy May, 55%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – Howell. A: Dorothy May and Cleveland Fleming, 64.29%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 57.74%; B: Eleanor Whelan and John Kirsits, 55.95%; C: Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 48.81%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A/B: Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 60%; C: Betsy and Richard Heuer, 46.25%; east-west, A/B: Carol Neuhaus and Ruth Nawotniak, 64.17%; C: Sandra Morrison and Jacqueline Simon, 52.92%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – One winner. Kathy Pollock and Amita Arora, 57.04%; Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 56.30%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 55.56%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 55.56%; Elaine Universal and Stan Kozlowski, 54.81%; Helen Panza and Ed Drozen, 52.96%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 0-750 game. North-south, A/B: Chip Kean and Judy Zeckhauser, 59.82%; C: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 51.19%; east-west, A/B: Donna Pottle and Pam Righter, 59.23%; Ginny Panaro and Barbara Hill, 56.25%; C: Rose Bochiechio and Rivona Ehrenreich, 53.57%; Larry and Dorothy Soong, 52.68%;

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – One winner. A/B: Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 63%; C: Beena Deshmukh and Usha Khurana, 51.11%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – One winner. A: Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 61%; Saleh Fetouh and Kathy Pollock, 56%; B: Bob Padgug and Elaine Kurasiewicz, 48%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – One winner. A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargesheimer, 65.28%; B: Davis Heussler and Kamil Bishara, 63.89%; C: Penny and Peter Shui, 62.50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pepe Justicia-Linde and Dave Larcom, 56.55%; (tie) Jim Downing and Roger Dyer, Sandi England and Merry Osterander, 55.95%; (tie) Lance Crawford and John Fiegl, Ken Meier and Joe Rooney, 51.19%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – (Feb. 19) North-south, A: Elaine Universal and Terry Fraas, 62.50%; B: Dorothy May and Ken Meier, 52.50%; C: Claire Gareleck and Anne Watkins, 51%; east-west, A: Bud Seidenberg and Saleh Fetouh, 64.50%; B: Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 58.50%; C: Fred Schweiger and Lorey Repicci, 47%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – (Feb. 26) Howell. A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 66.07%; B: Joyce Frayer and Mary Ball, 60.71%; Mike Ryan and Larry Abate, 51.19%; Ken Meier and Dorothy May, 50.60%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Howell. Anne O’Connor and Art Morth, 63.2%; Henry Chudy and Sam Grossman, 61.8%; Jan O’Mara and Bill Rich, 54.2%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Howell. Jeff Bender and Gabe Tannenbaum, 68.75%; Madhav and Beena Deshmukh, 59.03%; (tie) Eugene Giorgini and Jim Lanzo, Ed Harman and Joyce Kindt, 52.08%; Gwilym Brick and Pat Lanighan, 50%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – North-south, (tie) Joyce Kindt and Bob Lederhouse, Stuart Caswell and William Castle, 55.50%; east-west, Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 62%; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 51.50%; Bob Joan Ciszak, 51%.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club Tuesday evening – Howell. Mary Scofield and Doanne Jackson, 68.75%; Pamela Murphy and Neola McGuire, 56.25%.

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Joe and Bobbi Huber, 61%; Sam Grossman and Chuck Heimerl, 60%; east-west, Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 59%; B. J. McMath and Pat Truell, 50%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 65.8%; Marian Morber and Jeff Peters, 52.2%; east-west, Fritz Scheiger and Marv Feuerstein, 58.3%; Phyllis and Alan Vogt, 53.9%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 57.5%; Ruth Jones and Carol Grieco, 51.7%; east-west, Dick Munschauer and Fred Nadel, 59.4%; (tie) Sandy Recoon and Bill Hambridge, Vera Arrison and Mary Kloepfer, 49%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Ellen Lochead and Bill Rogers, 70%, Kathy Borzic and Bill Westley, 56%, Elaine Wegrzyn and Bob Jorgensen, 50%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 59.7%; Evelyn Vitello and Edna Fill, 58.2%; Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 51.3%; east-west, Thelma Frauenhofer and Edna Henrich, 60%; Marv Feuerstein and Fritz Schweiger, 59.2%; Christel and Frank Bernard, 50%.

