Driver extricated after collision at I-190 ramp in Niagara Falls

A 41-year-old Niagara Falls man had to be extricated from an SUV after a two-vehicle collision at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Niagara Falls Boulevard and the entrance to the southbound Interstate-190, police said.

The injured man, whose name was not released, was driving an SUV east on the boulevard when he collided with a westbound car attempting to make a left-hand turn onto the ramp to the I-190 South. The SUV rolled over, struck a fence, street sign and concrete support pillar for the overpass, according to Niagara Falls police.

The car attempting to make the turn was driven by a 63-year-old Grand Island man, who told authorities he was uninjured. Authorities also withheld his name. A passenger in the car also was uninjured, police said.

The driver of the SUV was listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center with unspecified lower-body injuries that require further testing, police said.

There was no structural damage to the overpass, the state Department of Transportation told police. The incident which closed the ramp for nearly four hours, police said.

Charges are pending, according to police.