Dr. Alfred M. 'Mickey' Stein, 85, prominent in Buffalo Medical Group

Aug. 14, 1932 – March 8, 2018

Dr. Alfred M. “Mickey” Stein, a physician prominent in the Buffalo Medical Group, died Thursday in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga. He was 85.

Born in Albany, he came to the Buffalo area with his family as a teen and was a graduate of Kenmore High School.

Earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Buffalo, he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He went on graduate from the UB Medical School in 1958 and served his internship and residency in internal medicine at Buffalo General Hospital.

He completed a fellowship in hematology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. A captain in the Army Medical Corps from 1962 to 1964, he was assistant chief of medical services and director of laboratory services at Fort Jay in New York City.

Dr. Stein joined Buffalo Medical Group in 1965 and served as its second chairman and president. He also was BMG laboratory director for nearly 50 years.

He was an attending physician at Buffalo General Hospital, where he also was director of the hematology lab, and was a clinical professor at the UB Medical School.

Dr. Stein served as president of the Erie County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, the Buffalo Blood Club and the Leukemia Society of Western New York. He also served on the advisory boards of the Hemophilia Foundation of Western New York, the Maimonides Medical Society and Hospice Buffalo.

A nature lover and conservationist, he advocated for the creation of the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Amherst. He also was active in the Niagara Frontier Botanical Society and an authority on fungi.

He enjoyed hiking, biking, birdwatching, painting, classical and folk music and was an avid reader.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, the former Nadine Geller; three sons, Hal, David and Kenny; two daughters, Jennifer Stein Kumble and Linda; a brother, Robert; and seven grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday in Temple Beth Tzedek, 621 Getzville Road, Amherst.