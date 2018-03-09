Daily Drive Podcast: Things to consider when signing players
In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss what, if any, transgressions turn teams off from free agents.
Rundown
0:00 Latest signing looks like roster filler.
2:25 Does PED suspension raise a red flag?
4:42 Talent always wins in the NFL.
6:43 Baker Mayfield's statement on his character.
10:30 Two-minute Drill: Will teams shy away from players that took a knee during the anthem?
