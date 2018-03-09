Colleges: Canisius women's lax falls to Delaware, Niagara CCC advances in NJCAA playoffs

Canisius women’s lacrosse couldn’t halt Delaware’s second-half offense in a 16-9 loss late Friday afternoon at the Demske Sports Complex.

The Blue Hens outscored the Golden Griffins 11-4 in the second half after the teams went into the break tied at 5.

Canisius attacker Jourdan Roemer scored four goals. Christine Long scored six for Delaware.

The Golden Griffins play their second game of the weekend at home on Sunday against Yale at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Niagara (3-2) vs. No. 16 Denver (3-2): The Purple Eagles, looking to snap a two-game losing streak, face an uphill battle against the No. 16 Denver Pioneers.

Denver, loser of two straight, is an incredibly difficult team to beat while at home. The Pioneers went 8-0 at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium last season.

Niagara is first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring offense (14 goals per game), shots per game (32.2) and shots on goal per game (24.2). Purple Eagles attacker Rachel MacCheyne leads the league with 24 points.

St. Bonaventure (0-5) vs. Lafayette (2-3): The Bonnies look to earn their first victory of the season against a team riding a two-game win streak.

St. Bonaventure has struggled defensively, giving up 16 or more goals in all five of its games this season.

Rylee Arnold leads the Bonnies with 10 goals.

Men’s basketball

Niagara CCC 98, CC Rhode Island 94: Donel Cathcart scored 20 points as the Thunderwolves defeated CC Rhode Island in the Region III-Division II/NJCAA District II Men’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals.

Daunte Watson and Christian Nodine each scored 18 for NCCC, which moved to 21-9 on the season. Cathcart also led the team with 11 rebounds.

NCCC will play Monroe CC at 4 p.m. Saturday for the right to play either Erie CC or Genesee CC in the championship.

Saturday’s games

Erie CC (16-9, 10-5) vs. Genesee CC (19-9, 11-5): The Kats kick off play in the NJCAA Region III Tournament Saturday when they play Genesee CC at 7:30 p.m. in Rochester. GCC defeated Mercyhurst NE, 71-59, on Friday night for the right to play ECC.

The winner will face either Monroe CC or Niagara CCC in the Region III championship game on Sunday.