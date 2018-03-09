Buffalo Beauts close out regular season at home against Connecticut

The Buffalo Beauts close out their regular season Saturday when they host the Connecticut Whale at 7 p.m.

The finale has no effect on the standings, as the seeds for the upcoming National Women’s Hockey League playoffs are already locked in. The Beauts, the second seed, will play the third-seeded Boston Pride next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the HarborCenter. The Metropolitan Riveters will face the Whale in the other semifinal.

Buffalo could tie top-seeded Metropolitan in points with a victory and a Riveters loss to the Pride, but Metropolitan has sealed the No. 1 seed due to tie-breakers.

The Beauts are riding a nine-game win streak dating back to a Dec. 16 victory against the Whale. Buffalo has defeated Connecticut in all four previous meetings this season.

Hayley Scamurra, Buffalo’s leader in points, has notched nine during the win streak. Beauts goalie Amanda Leveille leads the league with a .905 save percentage.

Kourtney Kunichika scored the Beauts' lone goal in the team’s last meeting, a 2-1 shootout victory for Buffalo. Leveille shut out the Whale in the shootout.

Connecticut is led in scoring by Emily Funke, who has notched four goals and seven assists in 15 games.