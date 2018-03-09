Cheektowaga man found guilty of attempted murder accused of attacking attorney

Buffalo defense attorney Joseph J. Terranova was attacked Friday by a client in the Erie County Holding Center as they met in a private conference room, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The attack happened in a private, "contact allowed" attorney conference room in the downtown facility.

The inmate was identified as Mark Dublino, a Cheektowaga man found guilty last month of using a sledgehammer and shovel to attack his former girlfriend, her father and her friend in Williamsville in 2016.

"During their meeting, the inmate stood up and attacked Mr. Terranova," the Sheriff's Office said.

Terranova suffered injuries to his upper body and face, according to the Sheriff's Office. He said in an email shortly before 1 p.m. he was at Buffalo General Hospital.

Terranova said the incident happened in a locked room and that he planned to pursue charges.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating and additional charges are pending against Dublino, a spokesman said.

Dublino is scheduled to be sentenced Monday after being found guilty Jan. 29 of two counts of attempted murder.