Bring your to-do list: It's Buffalo Home Show time

Carving out some time to attend the Buffalo Home Show March 9-11 or March 16-18 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center?

Here are a few of the highlights:

• Backyard structures have become quite the thing in recent years – and not just for storing garden tools and lawn equipment. Now the talk is about backyard structures designed as mini retreats for entertaining, reading, crafting, meditating or simply escaping from a fast-paced world ‑ a safe distance away from work deadlines and the endless list of house chores waiting to be done.

Local Erie 1 BOCES students have been working to create two such structures at this year’s home show. One is called the Game Day Escape. The other, the Relaxation Retreat, the students’ take on the She Shed trend.

According to a news release, the structures will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on April 14 at Cash Realty & Auctions. All the proceeds from the auction will fund the following year’s class project.

• Back again this year is the Design Home. This 1,400-square-foot home brings together some familiar names in home furnishings, flooring and kitchen and bath construction – Ethan Allen, MP Caroll Hardwood and Cortese – to create a space designed to inspire.

Lori Brennan, design manager at Ethan Allen of Western New York, offered a sneak peek earlier this week on some of the home furnishings show-goers can expect to see: “We have an urban-chic theme going on, basically playing off the rise of everything going on in the city. We want to show the kind of look you can do in an urban setting,” she said.

“We definitely put color to use – which we’re seeing somewhat of a resurgence of because so many neutrals have been in play for so long.”

Highlights include a “very tall upholstered bed,” an accent wall in the bedroom created from wood plank-look vinyl flooring, a large bar that opens up and is featured against a black accent wall, and colorful artwork.

She also noted that the upholstered pieces in the Design Home are part of the company’s Quick Ship option, meaning they are delivered in 30 days or less after ordering.

The Buffalo Home Show offers even more, including local experts and celebrity guests. DIY Network’s Jason Cameron (“Desperate Landscapes,” “Man Caves” and “Sledgehammer”) is scheduled to appear March 10-11.

Brett Tutor, a carpenter who will appear on the reboot of “Trading Spaces” this spring on TLC, is scheduled to appear at the home show March 17-18.

Visit buffalohomeshow.com for a list of exhibitors, the stage schedule for celebrities and speakers, “Make It, Take It” workshop times (Fridays only), ticket and parking information, directions and more.

Details: The Buffalo Home Show runs two weekends only – March 9-11 and March 16-18 ‑ in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Adult admission is $11 at the door, $8 online. Children ages 6 to 12 years, $3; free for ages 5 and younger. Discounted tickets, $7, also are available at Tops Markets.

