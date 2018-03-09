[BN] Blitz newsletter: Could the Bills pass on a QB in the first round?

Todd McShay asked the question but didn't have the answer. "What's the plan at QB?" the ESPN analyst wondered in his most recent mock draft. "Will Buffalo package these two picks to go up to get a QB? Will the Bills sign one in free agency?”

Declining to predict a trade, McShay picked two defensive players for the Bills with the 21st and 22nd picks — Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan and Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Scroll through Jay Skurski's report for McShay's comments on the quarterback class during a conference call Wednesday.

Mock draft roundup: McShay isn't the only draftnik who thinks the Bills could fill other needs with their two first-round picks.

Oh-DIGGY-zoo-wah: That's how to pronounce the last name of the newest Bill, defensive end Owa Odighizuwa. The 2015 third-round pick of the New York Giants signed a one-year contract with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Free agent focus: A reunion with Nigel Bradham could help the Bills at linebacker.

No Fitz reunion: Popular former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has reportedly re-signed with Tampa Bay. Ex-Bills receiver Marquise Goodwin has also signed an extension with San Francisco.

Travaris Cadet update: The running back posted a video of himself sprinting at the Bills' facility to show he has recovered from a broken left ankle. He becomes a free agent when the new league year starts Wednesday.

Kraig Urbik retires: The offensive lineman played 57 games for the Bills from 2010 to 2015 but has been unable to recover from a knee injury.

Cena sees potential in Gronk: It appears Rob Gronkowski won't be retiring from the New England Patriots, but if he did choose to transition to pro wrestling, 16-time world champion John Cena thinks "he’d be a perfect fit."

Watch: Baker Mayfield can't complete a pass to a charging buffalo on NFL Network.

Listen: Discussing what the Chris Ivory signing means for the rest of the Bills' offseason on the Daily Drive Podcast.

