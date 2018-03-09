Live coverage: UB men in MAC semifinals; St. Bonaventure men in A-10 quarterfinals

In today's Big 4 basketball action, the Western Michigan Broncos face the Buffalo Bulls women (1:30 p.m., MAC semifinal), the Richmond Spiders face the St. Bonaventure Bonnies men (6 p.m., Atlantic 10 quarterfinal, on NBC Sports Network), and the Kent State Golden Flashes face the UB Bulls men (6:30 p.m., MAC semifinal, on CBS Sports Network).

Tweets from the three Big 4 basketball teams and overall athletic program Twitter accounts will appear below.

Stay with BuffaloNews.com for coverage of Western New York's college sports.