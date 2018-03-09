Allegany State Park still recovering from last week's winter storm

ALLEGANY STATE PARK — Slowly, things started to return to normal Thursday at some spots in Allegany State Park.

Park officials announced the park's Red House Area will reopen this weekend, but the Quaker Area will remain closed to visitors.

Both areas in the park were closed after last week's heavy snowstorm felled trees and knocked out power and potable water service to parts of the park.

Crews also cleared roadways in the park from fallen trees and branches that fell during the storm.

Quite a number of trees and large branches down in #AlleganyStatePark from last week's winter storm, including here on ASP2. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/V9ENHo0PsP — TJ Pignataro 🌎 (@TJPignataro) March 8, 2018

More of the tree damage at Allegany SP. pic.twitter.com/4dtymModRu — TJ Pignataro 🌎 (@TJPignataro) March 8, 2018

Year-round roads were reopened for traffic Thursday. The park's Red House Administration Building and its gift shop were also reopened for business.

Boil water notices remained posted around the building about noon Thursday pending water test results from the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.