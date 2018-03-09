Share this article

The Red House Area at Allegany State Park was closed to visitors last weekend because power outages cut electricity to water pumps. It will reopen this weekend, the park announced this afternoon. The park said Quaker Area will remain closed. (T.J. Pignataro/Buffalo News)

Allegany State Park still recovering from last week's winter storm

Published

ALLEGANY STATE PARK — Slowly, things started to return to normal Thursday at some spots in Allegany State Park.

Park officials announced the park's Red House Area will reopen this weekend, but the Quaker Area will remain closed to visitors.

Both areas in the park were closed after last week's heavy snowstorm felled trees and knocked out power and potable water service to parts of the park.

Crews also cleared roadways in the park from fallen trees and branches that fell during the storm.

Year-round roads were reopened for traffic Thursday. The park's Red House Administration Building and its gift shop were also reopened for business.

Boil water notices remained posted around the building about noon Thursday pending water test results from the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.

This sign was posted Thursday at the entrance door to the Red House Administration Building. Other similar signs were also posted inside the building. (T.J. Pignataro/Buffalo News)

