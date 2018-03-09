AIDALA, Michael

AIDALA - Michael Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 6, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Lidia (nee Mangravite) Aidala; devoted father of Linda Aidala (Bob Kieffer) and Thomas (Filomena) Aidala; loving son of the late Alfio and Carmela Aidala; dear brother of Virginia (Leo) Saitta, Maria (Thomas) Spampinato and Joyce (Brian) Libby; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) In lieu of flowers, donations to WNY chapter of Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. Michael served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Pease share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com