17-year-old charged with gunpoint robbery in Riverside

A Buffalo teen has been charged with robbing a man at gunpoint Wednesday night in the city's Riverside neighborhood, according to police.

The 17-year-old was accused of pointing a gun to the back of the victim's head near Ontario Street and Royal Avenue around 8 p.m. The victim told police the robber demanded jewelry and got away with gold earrings and a chain, according to a police report.

After the robbery, the victim followed the teen, who was caught at Ontario and Tonawanda streets, according to the report. He was charged with first-degree robbery.

The Buffalo News is withholding the teen's name due to his age.