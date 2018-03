WOOTEN, Cora Lee (Phelps)

Entered into eternal rest March 4, 2018 at the age of 100. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 10 AM at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 314 East Ferry St., where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Rev. Arthur L. Holloway II officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St.