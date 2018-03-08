WILSON, Kerri A.

WILSON - Kerri A. Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 6, 2018; beloved fiance;e of Frank Oscier; devoted mother of Emma Bella and Myla Sophia; loving daughter of Michael Wilson (Dianne Emerling) and Joyce (nee Wannemacher) Wilson; dear sister of Tanya (Tim) Wilson-Farr; adored aunt of Dakota and Cassandra. Also survived by relatives and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday, from 12 noon - 3 p.m. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com